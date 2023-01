Being a smaller Arch, in theory Zen5 will be more efficient. As far as temps, it's all about the power envelope and how far AMD has/wants to push Zen5 to keep up or surpass Intel. For Zen4, look no further than a non-X CPU or just limit the power via RyzenMaster.



Idle temps? Dependent on your fan profile and what is running. Idle is a bit of a misnomer, there is always something going on. My plan is a massive NH-D15.