Is your TCL TV a Decepticon? (Secret backdoor software?)

This is why I mostly avoid smart devices.



You can't buy a damn TV that isn't "smart" anymore, but that doesn't mean you need the smart features connected to the network. I run all of that off of minimalistic HTPC PC's I've built myself. There is still a risk of backdoors in the software running on them, but at least I have a slightly higher degree of confidence in them.



For "smart" devices which I need to connect to the network, I create their own dedicated VLAN, so at the very least they can't spy on anything else on my network.



It used to be you could "opt out" of this shit by just not using the products. It has gotten to the point where you can't do that without being a complete technophobe, living in the forest and drinking your own pee.



We need significant legislation on privacy and data collection, completely banning the practice. It still won't stop foreign powers from attempting to use it in espionage, industrial or otherwise, but at least it will cut down on the practice a lot.