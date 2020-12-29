Is your TCL TV a Decepticon? (Secret backdoor software?)

DarkSideA8

Gawd
Don't talk about your plans for world domination in front of your TV.

According to Digitimes, the US suspects TCL TVs of having backdoor software installed on US TVs.

https://www.digitimes.com/news/a20201228PD208.html

A woman asks her husband why he needs a gun, and he says to kill Decepticons. The man laughs, the wife laughs, the toaster laughs. The man shoots the toaster.

Good times
 
Derangel

Fully [H]
I'd be more surprised if there are any big smart devices that don't have backdoor. Doubly so for companies that originate in China or any of the Five Eyes countries.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
This is why I mostly avoid smart devices.

You can't buy a damn TV that isn't "smart" anymore, but that doesn't mean you need the smart features connected to the network. I run all of that off of minimalistic HTPC PC's I've built myself. There is still a risk of backdoors in the software running on them, but at least I have a slightly higher degree of confidence in them.

For "smart" devices which I need to connect to the network, I create their own dedicated VLAN, so at the very least they can't spy on anything else on my network.

It used to be you could "opt out" of this shit by just not using the products. It has gotten to the point where you can't do that without being a complete technophobe, living in the forest and drinking your own pee.

We need significant legislation on privacy and data collection, completely banning the practice. It still won't stop foreign powers from attempting to use it in espionage, industrial or otherwise, but at least it will cut down on the practice a lot.
 
