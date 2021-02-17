Is Windows 10 20H2 the worst windows yet?

9 out of 10 boots would take minutes, with the one fluke working normally.

5 out of 10 startups would end with networking disabled, having to manually unplug the Ethernet cable then reconnect it for it to work, or disable / enable cycle the network adapter in the device manager.

1 out of 10 times it would boot to automatic startup repair for no reason whatsoever when turning on the computer after it was shut down properly, so no failed boot attempts before.

Windows 10 has started out OK, but every new version they force on you introduces new issues, and solve none. My troubles were steadily increasing ever since I've started using it. It was not so long ago that it decided, because you know it's no longer the user that decides, that it shall upgrade itself to 20H2. And it's a nightmare.I've gotten used to these, and even expect them to happen, but today W10 decided to take things to the next level:Starting, no network, which I was expecting, only this time it was different, because it didn't say network cable unplugged as usual, there was just no network connection period, despite the cable being live. So wtf?Let's see the built in trouble shooter even if it usually doesn't solve shit: Error: Service is not running ?! That's very strange.After some manual troubleshooting, it turns out, DHCP service is not running either that's why there is no network.Trying to start DHCP service manually: Access Denied.In the meantime it turns out a bunch of network related services are out of order including the firewall. That's just neat, imagine if I was connecting directly to the internet on DSL or a public wifi?Last night everything was working normally, I shut down the computer properly and this is what greets me today, when I'm on a crunch week anyway.Fucking Windows10