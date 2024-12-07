Is Valve planning an Android TV like device (that runs on ChromeOS & unnannounced AMD hardware)

From reddit:​

Looks like Valve is working on a SteamOS device codenamed fremont. Maybe a standalone Steam Box​

The device appears to be being developed on a platform codenamed the "AMD Lilac." Whether this is the SOC or refers a development board that Valve is developing with is unclear to me. On Geekbench there are references to the AMD Lilac , most of which use the AMD 8540U (it's possible that this won't be the final SoC of the device, as these are all likely prototype boards). There are a few earlier references in Geekbench with earlier SoCs.​

Pure speculation: I'm guessing it's a console, set top box, or something similar that is supposed to connect to a TV and not a handheld or VR headset, given that HDMI CEC seems to be an important feature. The inclusion of ChromeOS hardware is confusing.​

Pure speculation on the updates to ChromeOS EC: This is the most surprising thing to me.​

Maybe the device could just be using the hardware and drivers for ChromeOS devices while still running just SteamOS, but I don't see the point in Valve doing that.

Maybe there's some sort of collaboration with Google, as Valve is actually working with them to bring Steam to ChromeOS.

I think it's plausible (at least) that fremont will run a Steam client on top of ChromeOS instead of SteamOS.

I think it's plausible (at least) that fremont will run a Steam client on top of ChromeOS instead of SteamOS. Diving into deeper speculation, this may allow Valve to run existing Android apps on the same device, specifically Android TV apps, which would make sense if this is something like an Nvidia Shield competitor. ChromeOS is just about the only OS that can officially run both Android TV apps and desktop Steam on the same OS.

I find it likely that for a gaming and media-focused Steam box, Valve will want to have an existing ecosystem of media and streaming apps optimized for TV. If so, I think it's a smart way to push into this market without needing to convince, say, all the streaming services to build apps for a new device.

The prototype board is much faster than Steam Deck:​

Geekbench CPU result for Lilac (8540U): 2550 for single core and in the 9000s for multicore https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/8301932

Steam Deck is in the 1300-1400 range for single core and in the 4000s for multicore

Geekbench GPU result for Lilac (8540U): 66807 https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/compute/2323659

Steam Deck tends to be within the mid 10000s to mid 20000s

The greatly improved performance, to me, suggests a TV box, as the 8540U at handheld TDPs would score much more competitively with the Steam Deck.​