  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Is Valve planning an Android TV like device (that runs on ChromeOS & unnannounced AMD hardware)

M

Marees

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
3,638

From reddit:

Looks like Valve is working on a SteamOS device codenamed fremont. Maybe a standalone Steam Box​


I spotted this change in the Steam Deck kernel by a Valve employee that is testing HDMI CEC for a new device. Interestingly, it appears to share at least some hardware similarity to Google ChromeOS devices (only because the change is in the ChromeOS Embedded Controller driver).​
The device appears to be being developed on a platform codenamed the "AMD Lilac." Whether this is the SOC or refers a development board that Valve is developing with is unclear to me. On Geekbench there are references to the AMD Lilac, most of which use the AMD 8540U (it's possible that this won't be the final SoC of the device, as these are all likely prototype boards). There are a few earlier references in Geekbench with earlier SoCs.​
Pure speculation: I'm guessing it's a console, set top box, or something similar that is supposed to connect to a TV and not a handheld or VR headset, given that HDMI CEC seems to be an important feature. The inclusion of ChromeOS hardware is confusing.​
Pure speculation on the updates to ChromeOS EC: This is the most surprising thing to me.​
  • Maybe the device could just be using the hardware and drivers for ChromeOS devices while still running just SteamOS, but I don't see the point in Valve doing that.
  • Maybe there's some sort of collaboration with Google, as Valve is actually working with them to bring Steam to ChromeOS.
  • I think it's plausible (at least) that fremont will run a Steam client on top of ChromeOS instead of SteamOS.
  • Diving into deeper speculation, this may allow Valve to run existing Android apps on the same device, specifically Android TV apps, which would make sense if this is something like an Nvidia Shield competitor. ChromeOS is just about the only OS that can officially run both Android TV apps and desktop Steam on the same OS.
  • I find it likely that for a gaming and media-focused Steam box, Valve will want to have an existing ecosystem of media and streaming apps optimized for TV. If so, I think it’s a smart way to push into this market without needing to convince, say, all the streaming services to build apps for a new device.
The prototype board is much faster than Steam Deck:
Geekbench CPU result for Lilac (8540U): 2550 for single core and in the 9000s for multicore https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/8301932
  • Steam Deck is in the 1300-1400 range for single core and in the 4000s for multicore
Geekbench GPU result for Lilac (8540U): 66807 https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/compute/2323659
  • Steam Deck tends to be within the mid 10000s to mid 20000s
The greatly improved performance, to me, suggests a TV box, as the 8540U at handheld TDPs would score much more competitively with the Steam Deck.​

https://www.reddit.com/r/SteamDeck/...m_name=androidcss&utm_source=share&utm_term=1
 
One more comment:

(Maybe not ChromeOS)

Quanta Computer, Valve’s Steam Deck manufacturer, is giving feedback on this "Fremont" living room console.​
AMD Lilac is likely the raw developer board provided for the platform that Valve planned to use until the first Fremont board finished​
Click to expand...
F7 is the identifier used for the firmware powering each Steam Deck​
F7A - F7Aerith (became Jupiter/LCD)
F7G - F7Galileo (OLED)
F7F - F7Fremont​
All references to Fremont ensure checks for a full-size HDMI Type-A port you’d see on TV-focused consoles and other desktop computers that don’t have a dedicated GPU with its own HDMI ports​
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
It’s an open-source microcontroller that can be flexibly used to manage a variety of low-level tasks​
Framework Laptops use a very similar method of CEC.​

https://www.reddit.com/r/SteamDeck/comments/1h7521g/comment/m0ndo2z/
 
Marees said:
prototype board is much faster than Steam Deck:Geekbench CPU result for Lilac (8540U): 2550 for single core and in the 9000s for multicore https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/8301932
  • Steam Deck is in the 1300-1400 range for single core and in the 4000s for multicore
Geekbench GPU result for Lilac (8540U): 66807 https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/compute/2323659
  • Steam Deck tends to be within the mid 10000s to mid 20000s
Click to expand...
Apparently the 8540U is the APU in RoG ally z1 non extreme with 4 CUs
 
Marees said:
Apparently the 8540U is the APU in RoG ally z1 non extreme with 4 CUs
Click to expand...
A full fledged laptop / tablet with discrete mobile GPU ??

https://x.com/carygolomb/status/1864851442215092230


GPU OpenCL score of AMD Lilac is like AMD Radeon RX 6600S.
28CU 256bit wide
This is a good balance.
To be clear here. I'm of the belief this could still be in a handheld but would allow for docked performance to scale up when plugged in.
As in, AMD Lilac could be the Steam Deck 2 chip.
 
Marees said:
A full fledged laptop / tablet with discrete mobile GPU ??

https://x.com/carygolomb/status/1864851442215092230


GPU OpenCL score of AMD Lilac is like AMD Radeon RX 6600S.
28CU 256bit wide
This is a good balance.
To be clear here. I'm of the belief this could still be in a handheld but would allow for docked performance to scale up when plugged in.
As in, AMD Lilac could be the Steam Deck 2 chip.
Click to expand...

Geekbench identifies Lilac as a system with Phoenix2/HawkPoint2 and a RX7600M XT.
CPU has 2x Zen4 + 4xZen4c w/ 128bit bus, GPU has 32CU w/ 128bit GDDR6 18GT/s.
This is not a monolithic SoC.

https://x.com/PinaJr/status/1865085604284846306
 
I'm in for one. Hoping when this becomes official, official steam os support comes out for the ally too.
 
I think people are reading a lot into all of this new stuff from Valve. There are a lot of theories and wishes happening, but if dreams of a new SteamOS for general distribution came true I'd be there day one.

Of course.. I just spent four hours unfucking a Windows machine at the office because of an update so I might still be a little warm under the collar.
 
Twisted Kidney said:
I think people are reading a lot into all of this new stuff from Valve. There are a lot of theories and wishes happening, but if dreams of a new SteamOS for general distribution came true I'd be there day one.

Of course.. I just spent four hours unfucking a Windows machine at the office because of an update so I might still be a little warm under the collar.
Click to expand...
I don’t know what update did what but now anybody who uses Adobe’s PDF printer is getting it saved as a .log file and I don’t know which update did it.
The Microsoft one still works fine.
But the reports started coming in at like 3:30 on a Friday, not during one of my update windows so I am seriously going WTF, because the old posts saying “OH go to properties and uncheck these two boxes”, I regret to inform you it doesn’t do shit.
 
This could be Valve making another attempt to bring Steam machines back into the living room. Of course, we could be reading too much into something that Valve maybe playing with right now.
 
Lakados said:
I don’t know what update did what but now anybody who uses Adobe’s PDF printer is getting it saved as a .log file and I don’t know which update did it.
The Microsoft one still works fine.
But the reports started coming in at like 3:30 on a Friday, not during one of my update windows so I am seriously going WTF, because the old posts saying “OH go to properties and uncheck these two boxes”, I regret to inform you it doesn’t do shit.
Click to expand...

I couldn't tell you what failed, the machine was booting to BSOD with a new and exciting error every time.

It's the only damned Windows machine and it eats up more time and effort than the nine Macs in the office put together. I mean, MacOS and Linux come with their own limitations but at least they run.

Then I got home and we had three frickin feet of snow.
 
Lakados said:
I really hope it isn’t Chrome OS,
Chrome OS is incredibly limited and honestly frustrates me more than not as of late.
Click to expand...
There's recent stories saying Google's thinking about turning ChromeOS into Android, which, to me, doesn't make a lot of sense: just add desktop functionality into Android and stop making COS devices.

But that rumor would tend to argue against the idea of a SteamOS-over-ChromeOS anything.
 
Twisted Kidney said:
I couldn't tell you what failed, the machine was booting to BSOD with a new and exciting error every time.

It's the only damned Windows machine and it eats up more time and effort than the nine Macs in the office put together. I mean, MacOS and Linux come with their own limitations but at least they run.

Then I got home and we had three frickin feet of snow.
Click to expand...
Mine is on the floor behind me and I assumed the NVME had just failed and the board had finally shit itself.
I was too frustrated to even bother troubleshooting it.

F-me sideways I never even considered a crap update.
 
1_rick said:
There's recent stories saying Google's thinking about turning ChromeOS into Android, which, to me, doesn't make a lot of sense: just add desktop functionality into Android and stop making COS devices.

But that rumor would tend to argue against the idea of a SteamOS-over-ChromeOS anything.
Click to expand...
ChromeOS sucks for many reasons, but making it into Android is sucking with extra steps. Android is not built to be a desktop OS, and making it into a desktop OS is not going to improve it. The direction Google should go with ChromeOS is making it into another GNU/Linux based distro. Currently right now, GNU/Linux beats ChromeOS by 100%, according to Statcounter. If you bought a ChromeOS based device, then it's really hard to convert it to Windows or Linux. It's a hell of a procedure just to unlock the device so you can install whatever OS you want. Almost as bad as putting a custom rom into an Android based device. ChomeOS had the most users early 2023, which is about when the pandemic was ending. It's now heading to pre-pandemic representation once again. Android itself needs a lot of work before anyone could ever take it seriously as an alternative to a desktop OS. Android needs a UEFI like bootloader that's universal while having system updates that work like Windows and MacOS. The idea that a manufacturer decides whether or not you get an update at all is ridiculous.

Valve isn't about to abandon Linux for ChromeOS. The idea is just as much fanboyism as the idea that Valve is going ARM. The idea there are fanboys for ChromeOS is just unsettling. Momentum behind Linux is growing, and Valve is committed to it. I don't see Valve wasting resources to try and make Android into an alternative to Windows.
 
Lakados said:
I really hope it isn’t Chrome OS,
Chrome OS is incredibly limited and honestly frustrates me more than not as of late.
Click to expand...
Looks like they are taking the HDMI plug in from Chrome & adding it to steam
 
Valve as usual no doubt has a bunch of stuff running in their labs. Everything from simple upgraded decks, to much more exotic console form factors. I'm sure much of it is running off more off the shelf AMD stuff as proof of concept. If Valve gets close to happy with anything I'm sure they'll negotiate for what they need from AMD.

A deck 2 makes good sense. A new actually working steam machine makes sense. No Cheap desktop this time... but something more akin to a console, that runs PC games.

Valve also has been doing work getting arch ready to properly support ARM. That might just be a just in case in their back pocket. I mean if Nvidias ARM gaming hardware turns out to be the new hotness... Valve will want to be able to purchase and use that if need be. (or maybe they are going to be one of Nvidias launch partners... though that seems like a very short window to get ARM translation software working, then again DXVK progressed a heck of a lot faster then I expected it ever would)

PS on the chrome speculation... lol No there is no way in hell that happens. However if you are building test units. It would make sense to mimic a chrome HDMI plug to avoid odd issues with un approved plugs.
 
ChadD said:
PS on the chrome speculation... lol No there is no way in hell that happens. However if you are building test units. It would make sense to mimic a chrome HDMI plug to avoid odd issues with un approved plugs.
Click to expand...

Google is seriously considering killing their Chrome OS projects and replacing it all with Android. So I would doubt any future Chrome projects.
 
Valve speculated to launch all these 4 devices together

  1. Fremont — TV console
    1. a TV focused PC box/console running SteamOS.
    2. Has dedicated HDMI port
    3. Has a semi-custom CPU based on Hawk Point 2
    4. But with a removed iGPU. And dedicated RX 7600 GPU (No shared RAM)
    5. Has custom Valve mobo/case
  2. Ibex — gamepad for above
  3. Deckard — arm powered XR headset
  4. Roy — controller for Deckard

https://x.com/SadlyItsBradley/status/1958025002105598107
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top