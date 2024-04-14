  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Is Valorant the only game so far to require TPM 2.0/Secure Boot on Windows 11? Does it also require an 8th gen or later CPU?

Cyber Akuma

Cyber Akuma

Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
663
While I don't play Valorant (and after hearing about how intrusive it's anti-cheat is, never will), the fact that it requires this kind of stuff for it's anti-cheat if you're playing on Windows 11 worries me that other games might start enforcing such requirements too in the future. A big part of that worry is that due to Windows 10 hitting EoL in 2025 I am going to basically be forced to upgrade to 11, and I have systems still work perfectly fine even for gaming that don't meet the nonsense "8th gen or later" CPU requirement. I know you can still force-install Windows 11 on those, but if games start enforcing this kind of requirement left and right after the death of 10 it's going to be problematic for me.

Thing is many of my systems, the ones I would use for gaming still anyway, support Secure Boot and TPM 2.0, they just have older CPUs. I have only heard of the anti-cheat in Valorant requiring Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 to be enabled, not about the CPU requirement. Does it also enforce that you need an 8th gen CPU or later too? Or if you just have TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot enabled but have an older CPU it will still work?
 
as far as i have run into, yes. it needs tpm, secure boot, and virtualization support enabled. if an 8th gen and board have all 3, its good.
 
Cyber Akuma said:
What about if you have all of those but with an older gen CPU?
Click to expand...
its support back to 4th gen on win10. idk what gen introduced tpm2 etc but, like i said, if the chip and mobo support it it should run on 11.
 
pendragon1 said:
its support back to 4th gen on win10. idk what gen introduced tpm2 etc but, like i said, if the chip and mobo support it it should run on 11.
Click to expand...
The oldest I have used with TPM 2.0 was a 6th gen personally. I wonder if anyone else can confirm officialy support for anything older. And I had to add the TPM 2.0 chip to the mobo header, it was not integrated for most of those boards - Z170 I believe.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top