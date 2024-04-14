Is Valorant the only game so far to require TPM 2.0/Secure Boot on Windows 11? Does it also require an 8th gen or later CPU?

While I don't play Valorant (and after hearing about how intrusive it's anti-cheat is, never will), the fact that it requires this kind of stuff for it's anti-cheat if you're playing on Windows 11 worries me that other games might start enforcing such requirements too in the future. A big part of that worry is that due to Windows 10 hitting EoL in 2025 I am going to basically be forced to upgrade to 11, and I have systems still work perfectly fine even for gaming that don't meet the nonsense "8th gen or later" CPU requirement. I know you can still force-install Windows 11 on those, but if games start enforcing this kind of requirement left and right after the death of 10 it's going to be problematic for me.



Thing is many of my systems, the ones I would use for gaming still anyway, support Secure Boot and TPM 2.0, they just have older CPUs. I have only heard of the anti-cheat in Valorant requiring Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 to be enabled, not about the CPU requirement. Does it also enforce that you need an 8th gen CPU or later too? Or if you just have TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot enabled but have an older CPU it will still work?