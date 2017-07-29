Is using 10-years old power supplies a concern?

_mockingbird
Gawd
I am still using a couple of power supplies that my father bought 10 years ago.
Is that a concern?
Both of the units still work flawlessly and I haven't encounter any issues.
The said units are Corsair TX650W built by Seasonic
http://www.silentpcreview.com/article813-page1.html
https://outervision.com/articles/psu/corsair/tx650/corsair-tx-650-1
