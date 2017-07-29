Is using 10-years old power supplies a concern?

GotNoRice said: I am a longtime member of the website Audiokarma.org which largely focuses on vintage audio 30-60 years old. All of my 40 year old gear HAS indeed been gone over by qualified technicians, and aside from some cracked solder joints, not found to have any issues with their capacitors. Click to expand...

GotNoRice said: II at no point said that there can't be age related failures. What I said is "Age itself isn't really the biggest variable", which is true. Click to expand...

GotNoRice said: To be concerned about age with these after only 10 years is crazy. Click to expand...

GotNoRice said: "And how the fuck did you actually post that "It matters not if a capacitor was run smokin' hot, babied or never run at all"? Did you actually type that with a straight face? Temperature is absolutely the #1 thing that helps determine the life of most electronics, especially if we are talking decades. Click to expand...

I've seen lots of "qualified" audio gear techs over the years and rarely do they have a proper capacitor tester which tests capacitors up to their rated working voltage. Even expensive hand held LCR meters only apply 5-12v across the capacitor, which is not a complete test. If you test a 500v cap at 12v, it can work fine and dandy, but it doesn't show that breakdown could be happening at something like 50v, or any range up to 500v. The only people I know with such equipment are usually radio operators.Age is the absolute biggest variable. Unless you're the original owner of the equipment, you have no way of knowing the history of the device.Not sure if you read data sheets, but capacitors of the electrolytic kind have rated lifespans of between 2000-10,000 hours at their rated temperatures (usually 85-105c.) This means in as little over a year the cap can have expired. And considering that in cramped switching power supplies where caps are often stuffed under hot heatsinks near smokin hot mosfets and in between hot switching transformers with little to no airflow around them, it's most definitely a concern in 10 year old power supplies with even the absolute best capacitors.You can't compare wide open audio gear to a computer power supply. Good audio gear usually runs on linear power supplies, which doesn't smash caps with 20kHz+ frequencies like a computer switching supply does. They also tend to be much more open and not place capacitors right next to smokin' hot components.Probably not the best worded sentence, but as per the second part of the sentence you ignored; Yes, time is the biggest determining factor regardless of the operating condition of the capacitor. If you run it smokin' hot, it's going to wear out more quickly. If you baby it, it's still going to wear out over time. If you don't use it at all, it's going to die due to electrolyte decomposition, which can go acidic/basic and damage the internal structure of the cap. The rubber plug can also dry-rot and allow air/electrolyte leakage and also cause failure over time.