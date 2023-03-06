Is trying to read a faulty SSD going to cause more damage to it?

I have a faulty SSD here. Attempting to power on and read the SSD, like, if I were to try and raw read the whole disk, that won't damage it more? Like with an HDD? Is it a risk that I should be paying attention to and manage in some way? If I tried to read data off it like this, would I have to expect that maybe halfway through it all it all dies and even professional data recovery can't save the data from it then?

Also I read that if the controller has a problem then the data can be saved by putting the memory part of the SSD into another, intact SSD of the exact same model. Is this always doable?
 
