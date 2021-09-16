Is time running out on upgrading from Win 7 to Win 10?

kindasmart
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2008
- Messages
- 986
I'm running Win 7 pro x64 on two machines. i3770k (atx) 32GB and i4770k (micro-ATX) 16GB. Both with a 256 GB Samsung 840pro SSD.
Do you feel the free Windows o/s upgrade will go away when Win11 launches officially as a lot of machines can't, or won't be allowed to run Windows 11? Or do you feel Microsoft will still want to continue to move as many people as possible to Win10 and away from Win 7 and 8.x even if they can't be upgraded to Win11?
Yeah, Yeah, I should have upgraded years ago but ... saw no need, lazy, F the man, I'm paranoid, I'm OCD/ADHD, I'm incompetent, spyware, skared of killing system and losing win7pro-key, telemetry, I'm retarded, and of course I'm lazy and stoopid.
As far as upgrading goes....any vital tips, tricks, best practices, gotchas. etc I should be aware of?
Use the MS Win10 "create install media tool" web site or download ISO directly?
Fresh install?
Burn ISO to DVD or USB drive or?
Don't enter Win7pro key until reboot number 26. (or never, etc)
Don't create (how to bypass) MS/MS store account.
Reverting UI back to Win7-like (aka start menu and traditional desktop). <<<--- important as I'm dumb.
What Windows "features" to turn off and/or nuke?
What browsers, ad-blocks, telemetry blocks, etc to install?
ANY general advice on configuring the O/S after that? Drivers, configs, etc... I just realized that it's been 8+ years (May 2013) since I installed windows and don't remember what I did/had to do.
Thanks in advance.
Do you feel the free Windows o/s upgrade will go away when Win11 launches officially as a lot of machines can't, or won't be allowed to run Windows 11? Or do you feel Microsoft will still want to continue to move as many people as possible to Win10 and away from Win 7 and 8.x even if they can't be upgraded to Win11?
Yeah, Yeah, I should have upgraded years ago but ... saw no need, lazy, F the man, I'm paranoid, I'm OCD/ADHD, I'm incompetent, spyware, skared of killing system and losing win7pro-key, telemetry, I'm retarded, and of course I'm lazy and stoopid.
As far as upgrading goes....any vital tips, tricks, best practices, gotchas. etc I should be aware of?
Use the MS Win10 "create install media tool" web site or download ISO directly?
Fresh install?
Burn ISO to DVD or USB drive or?
Don't enter Win7pro key until reboot number 26. (or never, etc)
Don't create (how to bypass) MS/MS store account.
Reverting UI back to Win7-like (aka start menu and traditional desktop). <<<--- important as I'm dumb.
What Windows "features" to turn off and/or nuke?
What browsers, ad-blocks, telemetry blocks, etc to install?
ANY general advice on configuring the O/S after that? Drivers, configs, etc... I just realized that it's been 8+ years (May 2013) since I installed windows and don't remember what I did/had to do.
Thanks in advance.