Is this the most multi-threaded game there is?

Behold, the first game I've seen where I was glad to have a 16C CPU instead of 8, or even 12.
This is Mount & Blade II Bannerlord, running at 1440p with everything turned up, during a battle with the maximum 1000 combatants on the field simultaneously (over 2000 in total over the course of the battle).
This is Mount & Blade II Bannerlord, running at 1440p with everything turned up, during a battle with the maximum 1000 combatants on the field simultaneously (over 2000 in total over the course of the battle).