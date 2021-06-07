Is this the correct device that I should be buying?

Let's say that currently I have-1) ISP's all-in-one modem/router2) Work-PC (I want to keep 100% offline)3) Play-PC (I want only this PC to have internet access)______________________________Both my PC have two Ethernet ports and I want to be able to transfer files between the two PCs.So one Ethernet cable goes directly from ISPs modem/router to Play-PC = Internet access only on Play-PCThen I buy a switch like in the link below, use the unused second Ethernet port on each PC to connect to the new switch = file sharing between the two PCs but no internet on Work-PC as the router is independent/separate from the ISP provided modem/router.My question, am I correct in my thinking and is this the correct device for sharing the files between the two PCs?Thanks