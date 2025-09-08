  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Is This The Best Retro Gaming Monitor Ever ?

"Today on the channel we are taking a closer look at my new retro monitor - The Checkmate 19inch IPS Retro Gaming Monitor. It features many different inputs and supports many different resolutions and frequencies for all your retro gaming needs including 15khz, 31khz, PAL and NTSC frequencies are supported- and comes packed full of features. It's modular design means you can add on additional boards as well. This was originally a Kickstarter that I backed but you can still order one. After 5 months of usage and heavy testing here are my thoughts."


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28CCNh4YYIk
 
