I am building a new pc for my mother-in-law and just want some feedback if this is the best build for the money around $700? I already have some 32gb (4x8gb) of G.Skill Trident Z DDR4-4000 CL 19-21-21-41 laying around from a previous build I can use. She does basic web browsing and office stuff. She doesn't play any games besides website style arcade games. Nothing that would need a graphics card, integrated graphics is fine. I just want it to be fast and last a while.Thanks