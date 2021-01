i just picked up a ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO (WI-FI) for z390 i noticed something differnt then my itx-super eatx builds. the builds iv done take either duel 8pin or single 8pin cpu. this board is differnt in that that it takes a 8pin+4pin can i use half of the 2nd cpu cable untill i can buy a custom made 4pin psu cable for this build?