Is this peak idiocy in case designs?

M76
[H]F Junkie
Jun 12, 2012
12,847
The following story is fictional, any similarities to real world events, or persons is entirely coincidental.
- Marketing guy: What can we do to make our case more appealing?
- Engineer: We have glass side panel, RGB, what more bling do you want?
- MG: Ha! Only the left side panel is see through, what about the other, why isn't that see through also?
- E: Because that only contains the back of the MB tray and cables, it is not pretty.
- MG: Do I need to report you for an attitude problem? I said I want both panels to be glass! Make it so.
- 2 months later
- MG: This new case looks awful, what are all these cables visible in built systems, it's a mess! Who authorized this design?
- E: You
- MG: Don't blame me for your failure to follow my instructions! We need to fix it, but without retooling the manufacturing.
- E: We could put a smaller side panel behind the glass panel to hide the cables and the back of the MB.
- MG: Do it! I'm tired of having to fix issues you cause!