Is this peak idiocy in case designs?

The following story is fictional, any similarities to real world events, or persons is entirely coincidental.
  • Marketing guy: What can we do to make our case more appealing?
  • Engineer: We have glass side panel, RGB, what more bling do you want?
  • MG: Ha! Only the left side panel is see through, what about the other, why isn't that see through also?
  • E: Because that only contains the back of the MB tray and cables, it is not pretty.
  • MG: Do I need to report you for an attitude problem? I said I want both panels to be glass! Make it so.
  • 2 months later
  • MG: This new case looks awful, what are all these cables visible in built systems, it's a mess! Who authorized this design?
  • E: You
  • MG: Don't blame me for your failure to follow my instructions! We need to fix it, but without retooling the manufacturing.
  • E: We could put a smaller side panel behind the glass panel to hide the cables and the back of the MB.
  • MG: Do it! I'm tired of having to fix issues you cause!
And so the Lian Li Lancool III was born:

peak.JPG
 
I dunno, I kinda like it - gives the case a more uniform appearance (though you're right in that it's basically looking at cable management panel and the SSD trays).

One thing I'm happy about with current case design - they all seem to be offering mesh front panels again.
 
