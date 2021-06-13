Is this old Dell monitor repairable?

I am new to this forum, and I'm somewhat new to [H] but my overall post count now is about 80.



I have this Dell U2412M, that is the monitor on my desktop system now for at least 6 years. The monitor has lots of miles on it, because of work and then the pandemic lockdown. This morning, the monitor suddenly lost power. The blue LED in the power button would not turn on. Following the instructions all over the web, I disconnected the power cable, waited, then reconnected the cable. After about 10 minutes of wait, the monitor worked about, but for only 10-15 seconds before quitting. Using a different power cable I had the same results.



I suspect it is the power supply, but Dell doesn't seem to sell replacement power boards, so I would need to go to a repair shop, = $$$.



Is the power supply the likely culprit? Is it even worth it to repair a monitor this old that was used many hours each day, going back years now: