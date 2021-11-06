Is this number of load cycle count normal?

I moved my PC to quiet enviroment and I noticed something like tik sound. After investigation I discovered that source of that strange sound is my WD Red (storage on personal PC, not NAS), every time one load cycle count goes up in HDtune, that tik sound can be heard. Sound seems normal for HDD, everything with HDD is ok (all test, error scan, read test) but I am worried for my daily number of load cycle count. On average daily scale my HDD does around 40 load cycle count. I mostly access my HDD 2-3 times daily. I thought that daily number of load cycle counts should be very low because I have enabled this in power settings (Windows 10):SMART:My neighbour has WD blue 7200rpm, he use it as a storage and after 4150 working hours he has 582 load cycle count. So a much more daily average lower than my WD Red.If this is a probem, is there a tool for WD Red like it was for WD Green, I think it was called widle?Maybe this is all normal and I am noticing this only because quiet enviroment?