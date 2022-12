Is this CPU good enough for the 4090?

Long story short I got a fever dream deal on a full system build for basically a scalpers price of the 4090 itself (just shy over 2K) I now have to shift my 3090 gaming computer to my 10 year old lolAnyway, I have only built i7 and i9 computers as of late. My current is an i9 10900. My question here is, am I doing a HUGE disservice to the 4090 right now not running an i7? I am sure the i7 will produce better framerates, I just am more curious about if I should expect a major uplift with an i7 combined with the 4090. Here are the specs:CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition 42 CFM CPU CoolerMotherboard: Asus TUF GAMING Z790-PLUS WIFI D4 ATX LGA1700 MotherboardMemory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3600 CL18 MemoryStorage: *Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 3.0 X4 NVME Solid State DriveVideo Card: NVIDIA Founders Edition GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB Video Card(tubes in this pic look dangerously close to the fan, when I saw this pic I kind of panicked and checked they were at least a few inches above, weird optical illusion lol)Thanks in advance.Case: NZXT H510 ATX Mid Tower CasePSU:EVGA SuperNOVA 1300 G+ 1300 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply Attach files