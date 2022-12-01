Is this CPU good enough for the 4090?

Long story short I got a fever dream deal on a full system build for basically a scalpers price of the 4090 itself (just shy over 2K) I now have to shift my 3090 gaming computer to my 10 year old lol
Anyway, I have only built i7 and i9 computers as of late. My current is an i9 10900. My question here is, am I doing a HUGE disservice to the 4090 right now not running an i7? I am sure the i7 will produce better framerates, I just am more curious about if I should expect a major uplift with an i7 combined with the 4090. Here are the specs:
CPU: *Intel Core i5-13600K 3.5 GHz 14-Core Processor (been running pretty steady without OC at 5.1ghz)
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition 42 CFM CPU Cooler
Motherboard: Asus TUF GAMING Z790-PLUS WIFI D4 ATX LGA1700 Motherboard
Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3600 CL18 Memory
Storage: *Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 3.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive
Video Card: NVIDIA Founders Edition GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB Video Card
(tubes in this pic look dangerously close to the fan, when I saw this pic I kind of panicked and checked they were at least a few inches above, weird optical illusion lol)
Thanks in advance.
Case: NZXT H510 ATX Mid Tower Case
PSU:EVGA SuperNOVA 1300 G+ 1300 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply Attach files
