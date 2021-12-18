Is this cards 3D toast?

Have an old HD7870 that has had fan issues almost since day one but otherwise has been reliable. I getto-modded a case fan onto it to make sure it stayed cool and served its life until now in my homemade arcade machine of my design I'm proud to say. Anyways it is now throwing an error up (out of machine so don't recall the details, but can put back in if need) every time it does anything graphically intensive. It works fine as far as desktop/web browsing/video, but as soon as I launch a program, even my Arcade front end it crashes.

It is adequately cooled for its tasks and I have re-pasted and re-seated and redid drivers. Ya know the basics. Same result.

So has it had its day?

Giver a go in the microwave?

Thoughts?

*edit* Had to throw a pic of the cabinet*