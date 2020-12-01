Is this app good to restore programs into new Windows install (new hardware)?

So I will be upgrading my PC next week which is great BUT having to reinstall so many programs is not as fun. I was wondering if anyone has used something like EaseUS Todo PCTrans to restore programs to a new installation. I mean, back in the day, in Android I loved how using Titanmuam back Up made reinstalling so easy.

I swear I saw so program that claimed to do that but now I cannot remember the name.

Anyway, hope this is the right forum to post this.



Thanks!