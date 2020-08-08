Is this a good, reliable way to attach a standard telephone to a router?

biggles

[H]ard|Gawd
Jul 25, 2005
1,964
https://www.amazon.com/Honbay-Telephone-Connector-Cable-Landline/dp/B01N8XIT4O?ref_=fsclp_pl_dp_1
Would the product above work with a standard telephone?

We use wifi calling on T-Mobile (me) and AT&T (wife) since the cell signal at our townhouse is weak. Voice signal drops from time to time on our smartphones. Possibly from wifi intereference from neighbors, I do not know. I have spent time and money improving the wifi network. It has both 2.4 and 5 ghz bands and installed a wifi extender.

Internet provider is Comcast, we get consistent speeds of 95 Mbps. I have not noticed this connection dropping on the desktop PC which has wired internet.

Anyway, the thinking is that by having a totally wired telephone we could get a consistent signal without voice drops. If it does not work we could always order a regular landline from the telephone company, but that would be a last resort.
 
