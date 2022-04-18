Is this a good deal on a prebuilt cyberpower pc.





CAS: CORSAIR 5000D SERIES AIRFLOW Edition ATX Mid-Tower Gaming Chassis [+92]

CPU: Intel® Core™ Processor i7-12700K 8P/16 + 4E 3.60GHz [Turbo 5.0GHz] 25MB Cache LGA1700

CS_FAN: Default case fans

FAN: Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Mirror 360mm ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler with Dual Chamber Pump & Copper Cold Plate [+20]

HDD: 1TB WD Black SN770 Series PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD - Seq R/W: Up to 5150/4900 MB/s, Rnd R/W up to 740/800k [+0] (Single Drive)

MEMORY: 32GB (8GBx4) DDR4/3200MHz Memory (ADATA XPG Z1)

MOTHERBOARD: MSI MAG Z690 TOMAHAWK WIFI DDR4 ATX WiFi 6, ARGB 2.5GbE LAN 3 PCIE X16 1PCIE X1, 6 SATA3, 3X M.2 SATA/PCIE [+146]

OS: Windows 10 Home (64-bit Edition). Free Upgrade to Windows 11 *(see below) [+0]

POWERSUPPLY: 850 Watts - CoolerMaster MWE GOLD 850 - V2 80 PLUS GOLD Ultra Quiet Full Modular Power Supply

VIDEO: GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6X Video Card (Ampere) [VR Ready] [+0] (Single Card)

WARRANTY: STANDARD WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts WARRANTY

_PRICE: (+2279)

Would i be able to build it myself at that price.2 questions before I decide. Is the cooler overkill and do i need more case fans