Is this a good deal on a prebuilt cyberpower pc.

- CAS: CORSAIR 5000D SERIES AIRFLOW Edition ATX Mid-Tower Gaming Chassis [+92]
- CPU: Intel® Core™ Processor i7-12700K 8P/16 + 4E 3.60GHz [Turbo 5.0GHz] 25MB Cache LGA1700
- CS_FAN: Default case fans
- FAN: Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Mirror 360mm ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler with Dual Chamber Pump & Copper Cold Plate [+20]
- HDD: 1TB WD Black SN770 Series PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD - Seq R/W: Up to 5150/4900 MB/s, Rnd R/W up to 740/800k [+0] (Single Drive)
- MEMORY: 32GB (8GBx4) DDR4/3200MHz Memory (ADATA XPG Z1)
- MOTHERBOARD: MSI MAG Z690 TOMAHAWK WIFI DDR4 ATX WiFi 6, ARGB 2.5GbE LAN 3 PCIE X16 1PCIE X1, 6 SATA3, 3X M.2 SATA/PCIE [+146]
- OS: Windows 10 Home (64-bit Edition). Free Upgrade to Windows 11 *(see below) [+0]
- POWERSUPPLY: 850 Watts - CoolerMaster MWE GOLD 850 - V2 80 PLUS GOLD Ultra Quiet Full Modular Power Supply
- VIDEO: GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6X Video Card (Ampere) [VR Ready] [+0] (Single Card)
- WARRANTY: STANDARD WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts WARRANTY
- _PRICE: (+2279)
Would i be able to build it myself at that price.
2 questions before I decide. Is the cooler overkill and do i need more case fans