Is this a good choice of RAM for ASUS ROG Strix X570-E?

Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 64GB (32GBx2) CL16 BL2K32G36C16U4B (BLACK)​

I'm looking to rebuild for gaming and 3D rendering (Maya, Blender, Zbrush, etc). I've narrowed things down to either the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero or the ASUS ROG Strix X570-E, a 5900x, and 64 GB. First, if you have any suggestions on better/newer motherboards I am open.I've narrowed RAM down to:I am out of the loop on hardware and have learned there are new things to consider such as single and dual rank, the fact that AMD mobo's don't like anything over 4000Mhz, and the 1:1 FCLK MCLK thing. Would the above RAM be a good choice? I was thinking 32x2 in case I ever wanted to add another 64 in the future, but if 4 sticks would be best then I'll do that. If you different suggestions for memory let me know. I'd like to rebuild sometime this weekend.