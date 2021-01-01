Is this a fair price for a 3060 ti?

L

LFaWolf

Gawd
Joined
Aug 7, 2016
Messages
793
Since we don't have a Price Check subforum, I have a quick question - I recently bought an MSI 3060 ti Ventus 2X OC from a forum member here for $540. I have opened the box and the card but I have not installed it. I have every intention of using it, but I will be able to get an ASUS 3070 TUF so I want to sell the MSI. The retail price of the card is $470. I am thinking of $570 shipped USPS bare card. Is that a fair price? Given the recent rules of banning scalping, I want to make sure my sale would not come across as scalping, and gets permanently banned. Otherwise, I would not post the sale in HardForum.

Thanks in advance.
 
UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
430
Reported for pre-approval process:) this stuff is up to mods to decide, mate. They should be able to help you. Cheers!
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
27,316
This is why the "anti-scalping" rule is stupid, especially with the draconian penalties. Let the market dictate the price. If you post it for sale and it sells, then your price was fine. If you post it and it doesn't, then it's too high. There are way too many "entitled" people whining about pricing.

FWIW, I sold my MSI 3060Ti Gaming X Trio for $570 shipped (which was my price + insured shipping to the recipient). Sold within 2 hours in FS/FT on 12/24.
 
