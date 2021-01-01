Is this a fair price for a 3060 ti?

Since we don't have a Price Check subforum, I have a quick question - I recently bought an MSI 3060 ti Ventus 2X OC from a forum member here for $540. I have opened the box and the card but I have not installed it. I have every intention of using it, but I will be able to get an ASUS 3070 TUF so I want to sell the MSI. The retail price of the card is $470. I am thinking of $570 shipped USPS bare card. Is that a fair price? Given the recent rules of banning scalping, I want to make sure my sale would not come across as scalping, and gets permanently banned. Otherwise, I would not post the sale in HardForum.



Thanks in advance.