Is Thermaltake MiniTower case fan still using BS no. on their dBA specification

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 8,094
https://thermaltakeusa.com/collecti...tempered-glass-micro-chassis-ca-1q9-00s1wn-00
I am building about 10 of these cases. I really like it, very nice tempered glass case, very nice case. Except the fan noise. The specification says 16dB, but it can't be 16dB, as I can hear the fan noise from a few ft. By comparison, on my own PC, it's dead silence.
I even disconnect the CPU fan so the only fan is the rear fan. And I can easily hear the sound, so there is no way it's 16dB. It is more like 45dB.
Now a no. of yr. ago, I read some of you wrote a thread on Thermaltake using BS no. on their fan specification :
https://hardforum.com/threads/35-quietest-hsf-for-939-tt-silent-boost-rx.1084427/#post-1029788832
Post #6 and forward, all the way down to the end of the thread
and this as well:
https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/120mm-thermaltake-fan-its-just-too-loud.62894/
so is it still the situation?
I am building about 10 of these cases. I really like it, very nice tempered glass case, very nice case. Except the fan noise. The specification says 16dB, but it can't be 16dB, as I can hear the fan noise from a few ft. By comparison, on my own PC, it's dead silence.
I even disconnect the CPU fan so the only fan is the rear fan. And I can easily hear the sound, so there is no way it's 16dB. It is more like 45dB.
Now a no. of yr. ago, I read some of you wrote a thread on Thermaltake using BS no. on their fan specification :
https://hardforum.com/threads/35-quietest-hsf-for-939-tt-silent-boost-rx.1084427/#post-1029788832
Post #6 and forward, all the way down to the end of the thread
and this as well:
https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/120mm-thermaltake-fan-its-just-too-loud.62894/
so is it still the situation?
Last edited: