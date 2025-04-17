Is Thermaltake MiniTower case fan still using BS no. on their dBA specification

I am building about 10 of these cases. I really like it, very nice tempered glass case, very nice case. Except the fan noise. The specification says 16dB, but it can't be 16dB, as I can hear the fan noise from a few ft. By comparison, on my own PC, it's dead silence.I even disconnect the CPU fan so the only fan is the rear fan. And I can easily hear the sound, so there is no way it's 16dB. It is more like 45dB.Now a no. of yr. ago, I read some of you wrote a thread on Thermaltake using BS no. on their fan specification :Post #6 and forward, all the way down to the end of the threadand this as well:so is it still the situation?