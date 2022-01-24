Is there such a thing as a rackmount water cooler?

I'm considering water cooling the office's collection of GPUs and moving them to a rack. The latter basically drives the former due to form factor limitations: desktop cards drop to only 2-slot width when the 3-slot air cooler is replaced with a water block, and you can fit 10x2-slot cards into 4U vs only 6x3-slot cards.

To manage that heat dump (~6kW), I'd need a pretty large collection of radiators. Before I go off and make my own, I figured I'd check to see if something like what I want already exists. Is there something out there which has a bank of radiators with >=6kW capacity plus a couple of pumps, and which fits into maybe 10U or even 20U of space?
 
could look into chiller units...
1642984762358.png
 
