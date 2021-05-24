Is there something wrong with my 5950x?

Hello. I've recently just built two new systems. One with an 5900X and one with a 5950X. These are my first AMD systems and it had been almost 10 years since I built a machine (my last machine was an intel 3770K).I've run both systems on Aida64 stability test for about 2 and a half hours with HWInfo64 running. I clear out the averages in HWInfo64 just as I start the stability test and then as I end the stability test I snag a screenshot of HWInfo64 so that I can capture the "averages" in the average column as the average for the entire stability test.When comparing the results of the 5900X run to the 5950X run I'm a little concerned. I was expecting higher clock speeds out the 5950X but it seems like the 5900X was performing much better? My problem is that I have no frame of reference to know whether or not I'm seeing a problem and I'm not as skilled at understanding and interpreting alot of these numbers. I also notice that if I monitor in Ryzen Master when running Prime95 testing... for alot of the time the current clock speed just sits at around 2600 Mhz. Or maybe thats normal when you first start prime95 and it will spool up to a faster clock speed over time? I didn't change anything in the BIOS so I'm not sure what might be going on.Does this look like an issue with the 5950X to you? Or are these numbers pretty much what you'd expect? Or can I just relax and enjoy the systems?Here is the HWInfo64 screenshot for the 5950X after 2 hours of stability test. I haven't activated any PBO or AutoOC or anything like that from the defaults in the BIOS. The only BIOS change I made was to activate DOCP for the memory. In case you'd need to know, the 5950X machine has 64 Gigs (4 x 16) of 3600 16-16-16-36 TridentZ NEO. The ratios of MCLK/FCLK/UCLK are 1:1:1 as they are all running 1800. The system is running a 360 Radiator (NZXT Kraken Z73).Here is the HWInfo64 screenshot for the 5900X after 2 hours of stability test. I haven't activated any PBO or AutoOC or anything like that from the defaults in the BIOS. The only BIOS change I made was to activate DOCP for the memory. In case you'd need to know, the 5900X machine has 32 Gigs (2 x 16) of 3600 16-16-16-36 TridentZ NEO. The ratios of MCLK/FCLK/UCLK are 1:1:1 as they are all running 1800. The system is running a 360 Radiator (NZXT Kraken Z73).Thanks!