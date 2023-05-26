Is there something to look into regarding why User Benchmark results show my memory to be underperforming?

Delicieuxz
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 11, 2016
- Messages
- 1,434
I have 2x32GB G.Skill 32-38-38-96 6000 Mhz DDR5 with EXPO enabled. I got UB results of 177% (EXPO 1 profile - Asus optimized) and 180% (EXPO 2 - default EXPO settings), while the average result for my memory is 187%. The UB chart suggests enabling EXPO, but it's already enabled.
UB pass 1: https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/61706556
UB pass 2: https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/61706732
Is there anything I can look at to bring up my score to at least reach the average, without manually changing timings? I plan to manually adjust timings later, but I figure I should be hitting about the average before getting into doing that.
