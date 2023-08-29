Is there anything wrong with a 1933 fclk overclock?

I've got an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G on an Asus Prime B550-PLUS motherboard, with 2x16GB G Skill DDR4 3600 CL16 (b-die). I use the aou's igpu for 1080p gaming, and I bought the G Skill to overclock, in order to optimize igpu/Infinity Fabric performance.



Things are going pretty well, sort of. On one hand, it looks like I'll be able to dial in a RAM/fclk overclock of 3933/1966 (16-16-16-36) with reasonable daily volts. On the other hand, 4000/2000 makes the build groan at any latency, and although I can get to desktop at those speeds and even pass some stress-testing, it looks like it's going to take more work, and more volts, than 3933/1966.



I'm gonna keep going for 4000/2000 (that's another thread), but in the meantime: Is a 3933/1966 RAM/fclk overclock non-ideal, because of its numeration? When we overclock our RAM, do we stick to big even numbers that look like RAM specs for performance-related reasons, or are there other reasons to prefer RAM speeds that look like proper RAM specs (e.g. 3600, 3800, 4000)? Are there "straps" or other factors which cause performance upscaling on overclocked RAM to be non-linear in a way that rewards "sweet spots" rather than simply the highest number, such that I might want to tighten timings at 3800/1900 rather than stick with 3933/1966/CL16?