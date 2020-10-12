Is there anything better about the MSI X570 Tomahawk vs X570 Unify?

As the title says, I'm wondering whether there's anything actually better about the X570 Tomahawk other than the lower price and the HDMI-out? With the hype around the 5000-series CPU launch and its well-deserved reviews, the X570 Tomahawk seems to be unobtanium. I don't expect to ever need the HDMI-out that the Tomahawk has unless my new gaming/work rig ends up as a server in its next life. I don't know if I'll need the third M.2 slot that the Unify board has either, and definitely have no plans to have more than one dedicated GPU. Both boards seem to have high quality and well-cooled VRMs.



I'm willing to spend the extra $$ for the X570 Unify to ensure that I have a board for my 5900X to land in when I get it. Am I missing out on anything other than the HDMI-out and a lower price if I just go with the X570 Unify instead of the X570 Tomahawk?



(Please save discussion of B550 vs X570 and discussion of prior versions/chipset models of MSI motherboards for other threads. Let's try to keep this one focused to this topic.)