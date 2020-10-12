Is there anything better about the MSI X570 Tomahawk vs X570 Unify?

M

Magma

n00b
Joined
Feb 1, 2003
Messages
56
As the title says, I'm wondering whether there's anything actually better about the X570 Tomahawk other than the lower price and the HDMI-out? With the hype around the 5000-series CPU launch and its well-deserved reviews, the X570 Tomahawk seems to be unobtanium. I don't expect to ever need the HDMI-out that the Tomahawk has unless my new gaming/work rig ends up as a server in its next life. I don't know if I'll need the third M.2 slot that the Unify board has either, and definitely have no plans to have more than one dedicated GPU. Both boards seem to have high quality and well-cooled VRMs.

I'm willing to spend the extra $$ for the X570 Unify to ensure that I have a board for my 5900X to land in when I get it. Am I missing out on anything other than the HDMI-out and a lower price if I just go with the X570 Unify instead of the X570 Tomahawk?

(Please save discussion of B550 vs X570 and discussion of prior versions/chipset models of MSI motherboards for other threads. Let's try to keep this one focused to this topic.)
 
M

MissJ84

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 22, 2009
Messages
2,093
HDMI won't be very useful as there's no GPU on the 5900X. The only big difference between the two boards I can find outside of price are the Unify having one extra M.2 slot along with some debugging features and a clear CMOS on the rear I/O.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Magma
like this
M

Magma

n00b
Joined
Feb 1, 2003
Messages
56
MissJ84 said:
HDMI won't be very useful as there's no GPU on the 5900X. The only big difference between the two boards I can find outside of price are the Unify having one extra M.2 slot along with some debugging features and a clear CMOS on the rear I/O.
Click to expand...
That's a good point. I ignore integrated graphics since I never use them and hadn't noticed that the 5000 series doesn't have integrated graphics.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top