Is there anyone who still owns a Logitech G7?

I try to mod my G603 for the same shape as the G7 had. I just talked about this project with one of my friends who is expert in computer vision and he told me it is not possible to properly restore the shape based on the 2d photos available. I need a sample shell to scan or somebody who can scan it for me.



Another thing, that I argued with a guy on a different forum and he claimed that the G7 had massive input lag. I know it didn't, because I used it for years for competitive gaming and it performed better than my MX510. I need a measurement for input lag if possible.



Can anyone help me in these?