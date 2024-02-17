Is there any way to reduce usage of a specific core? W10 and maybe Linux? BIOS? NOT disable!

So I have been running CoreCycler to find new PBO voltage curve numbers after changing a bunch of stuff and I noticed something: core 4 not only has always needed a higher voltage than the rest, but when Prime95 is running on it, the CPU runs 11-13C hotter than any other core! That is... a pretty huge difference... I guess it uses more current too because that's not even on scale with just the voltage difference alone. Core 4 is absolutely the culprit in the majority of heat and power usage on this CPU and very probably was the one that kept that CCX from being binned higher.



What I would like to do is, if possible just sort of de-emphasize that specific core. To be specific I do NOT want to disable it entirely! This is only a six core processor and while my normal usage (gaming in particular) generally never fully utilizes all cores I do still do many things that do such as encoding, heavy compression, etc and the temperature difference even using all six cores is still well managed (I have a fairly good HSF.) In my experience, most games either use 2 or 4 cores in total effectively depending on tech level and it seems like they always end up on 1-4 somehow (I know you'd think it would be random, but as far as I can tell it's pretty much always the same range.) I just want to generate less heat and waste less power whenever not doing any of those things like encoding/etc that actually do utilize all cores significantly, but during those things I still want to utilize the full CPU capabilities within reason. So in other words, I just want things to prefer to send tasks to any other core most of the time, then use it only as much as is needed.



I don't know if this is entirely possible. Even if it is, it may require Windows 11 for Windows versions (I know it has smarter task handling since it can handle Raptor Lake and newer on Intel processors without crashing.) I will not be installing Windows 11. I'm also considering making a Linux migration despite that it is less ideal for gaming, so ideally I'd like to do the same thing there. What would really be most ideal is if there were some sort of setting on the SoC itself that the BIOS could control (maybe that reorders the cores to the OS or something?) I didn't see any obvious settings related to that however. If I have to go with a software solution, I'd rather something like registry tweaks or etc, not something that requires installing programs that have to run continously (such as Ryzen Master, which isn't available on Linux anyway -- or at least wasnt't last I checked.)



Can it be done?