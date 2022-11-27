Is there any way to control how Linux uses the second monitor?

There doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason to Linux's use of the second monitor. My second monitor is used for monitoring my ip cams via browser and for nothing else. I was using Opera but an update broke it so it only opens on the primary monitor. So in the garbage it went. Most all of the other browsers I tried had issues also. I finally settled on Chrome. I close it on the second monitor and the next time I start it it starts on the second monitor. But anyway, if I can get all programs and dialog boxes to open on the monitor they were las closed on that would be ideal.



Now the issue that bothers me the most is dialog boxes opening on the second monitor. All dialog boxes do this, some randomly and some all the time. For example, my main browser for internet use on my primary monitor, Vivaldi, opens it's settings window on the second monitor and nothing I do will change this.



Both monitors are running at 1920 x 1080p. Both monitors are 23". Both monitors are 60Hz refresh.



Sometimes a program, file or picture will spill over to the second monitor and dialog boxes do the same. This is annoying to say the least.



Primary monitor is a Samsung C24F390 Secondary monitor is an Asus VS247



Video Card is a Nvidia 750Ti



Linux Mint 21 Cinnamon



Any ideas?