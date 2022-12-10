Is there any issue with having my APC battery backup on it's side?

So... My cat who is adorable and also sort of a pain in the *** kept stepping on my APC backup's power switch and turning my computer off.... which was very annoying... Since I can not seem to keep him from running back in the corner where the unit is, I needed to think of a way to keep him from stepping on the switch (he is surprisingly adapt at stepping right on it.)

For now the best solution I could think of was to flip the battery backup on it's side..... I don't think it should be a problem but just asking if anyone knows if there is any issue with this solution??

(yes my cables are a disaster I know...)

1670638076402.png

and my domestic terrorist of a cat..
1670638150441.png
 
Glad you posted the cat. Probably it's fine, they usually use sealed lead acid, which is intended to be installed in any orientation.. And it's probably sideways in normal use. If you can figure out which way gets it actually right side up, I'd do that rather than upside down, but it's probably ok either way. If there's mounting holes on the back, that's an indication that different orientations are fine.
 
The batteries can be in pretty much any orientation.
yours is on it's side when you have it sitting normal and vertical when your UPS is on it's side.
My batteries are in the vertical position in my UPS.

1670638901579.png
 
look how smug this cat is.... little bastard just did a new one and knocked the powercord of my monitor loose... This cat is soooo lucky he is cute
harvey_33.png

thanx for the replies it looks like it should be fine like this and it does seem to have mount holes to mount it on it's side as it is now
1670639067763.png
 
As noted, SLA batteries can be in any position. My only concern would be the ability of the unit to properly breathe when the power goes out and it's having to run off the battery. Converting DC to AC will generate some heat, though for a smaller unit like that it's probably not so big a deal.

The video linked above does appear to show keyholes on the bottom for wall mounting. Maybe check your unit's manual for instructions on acceptable orientations.
 
