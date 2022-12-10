Is there any issue with having my APC battery backup on it's side?

So... My cat who is adorable and also sort of a pain in the *** kept stepping on my APC backup's power switch and turning my computer off.... which was very annoying... Since I can not seem to keep him from running back in the corner where the unit is, I needed to think of a way to keep him from stepping on the switch (he is surprisingly adapt at stepping right on it.)For now the best solution I could think of was to flip the battery backup on it's side..... I don't think it should be a problem but just asking if anyone knows if there is any issue with this solution??(yes my cables are a disaster I know...)and my domestic terrorist of a cat..