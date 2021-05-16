is there any benefit to have the m.2 heatsink more than 2X the size of the thermal pad?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 6,910
https://shop.aquacomputer.de/product_info.php?products_id=3659
so w/ this design, the heatsink goes in on top, and it looks like the heat sink surface area vs. the thermal pad is pretty much 3X the size. You can from the right size of the photo that the grey color pad is only about 1/3 the width of the heat sink
is there any benefit for that? as a basic heatsink you can buy, is the exact same size as the m.2 ssd
