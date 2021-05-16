is there any benefit to have the m.2 heatsink more than 2X the size of the thermal pad?

https://shop.aquacomputer.de/product_info.php?products_id=3659

so w/ this design, the heatsink goes in on top, and it looks like the heat sink surface area vs. the thermal pad is pretty much 3X the size. You can from the right size of the photo that the grey color pad is only about 1/3 the width of the heat sink

is there any benefit for that? as a basic heatsink you can buy, is the exact same size as the m.2 ssd
 
