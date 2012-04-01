  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Is there an updated good version of oregon trail?

piscian18

piscian18

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
11,020
Just curious, is there a recent good version of oregon trail I can play? something newish like in the last 5 years?
 
There is a version that came out in 2022 I might pick it up I never got to play the thing on the Apple IIE at school but watched others play it.
 
1000002720.gif
 
I got it on Steam a few years ago, it was ok. If you liked the original game, you should like this one.

Note: I'd never played the original, but of course heard about it many times over the years.

We played Taipan on the Apple IIe's at school from what I remember.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top