Is there a way to remove the bottom half of the stop watch(blank space) on Windows 10?

for those who uses a small tablet, you select stop watch, and the stop watch display appears, as the stop watch starts, all I need is the top half of that screen, the bottom half is just blank space. But when I use the arrow to resize the stop watch, it only reduces to a small square, but still shows the bottom half of that useless space. Is there a way to kill the bottom half?see linkanything below the PLAY button, I want to get rid of, as my tablet is only 10"