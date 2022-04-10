Is there a way to remove the bottom half of the stop watch(blank space) on Windows 10?

Happy Hopping
for those who uses a small tablet, you select stop watch, and the stop watch display appears, as the stop watch starts, all I need is the top half of that screen, the bottom half is just blank space. But when I use the arrow to resize the stop watch, it only reduces to a small square, but still shows the bottom half of that useless space. Is there a way to kill the bottom half?
see link
https://www.isunshare.com/windows-10/use-stopwatch-in-windows-10.html
anything below the PLAY button, I want to get rid of, as my tablet is only 10"
