Is there a way to merge Steam's screenshots.vdf from multiple computers into one?

socK said: I think I partially misread and may have a flaw in my logic. Of course I randomly thought of it while in bed.



I currently merge files and consider screenshot records unique based on filename. The filename itself is a timestamp and you probably won't collide under normal circumstances and I expect the tool will suffice for smashing these files together.



But, I think I misunderstood that your problem is that Steam effectively produced a new database for with all the files from you copying them over, but none of the metadata like comments is there from the other vdf - and that's what you want.



Am I understanding correctly?



If yes, I already handle everything to facilitate this. It should only be a minor tweak.

\Wow, I was not expecting someone to just write a program to do this. I was considering doing it but I am not a developer and would have had no idea how to start with parsing all the data to put it back in later. I'll round up the screenshot files from my different systems and see how it merges them later today once I've had some sleep.I don't think it's likely the files will have the same filename since they are based on a timestamp like you said, not like I could have been playing two games at the same time, much less take a screenshot in both at the exact same time.And it didn't produce a new database, as in another screenshot.vdf file. It added the screenshots I copied to the existing database/screenshot.vdf file, just that it only included some basic information about the screenshot. A lot of the additional metadata, including any comments, is missing. This missing data seems to still appear in the Steam client itself IF the screenshot was uploaded to the cloud prior, but even in that case it will only appear in the cloud version and not in the local version or the database file. And yes, I want to merge all that metadata between multiple vdf files into one, especially the comments.Steam has some documentation on using their Screenshot API, but it doesn't cover everything since this is documentation meant to help developers incorporate the API into their games, not a detailed explanation of every detail of how their Screenshot feature works:I have not gone through my vdf files with a fine toothed comb, but I have noticed some weirdness in some entries.Here is the beginning of my one of my system's files for example:You can see the first image has a comment, but not every field mentioned in that API documentation.And this is another one I saw that struck me as odd:Some games apparently save two screenshots, one in the Steam client and one for their own screenshot location. (I honestly had no idea any Steam games did this until yesterday)Not even sure what to do if I have a different set of screenshots for the same game on two different systems that I want to merge. Just adding the entire block of data between the {} fields per game ID would not be hard, but if you have to merge two sets of entries for the same ID that can be confusing, especially since then how would you figure out what screenshot gets what number since it numbers each of them too, and then both databases would start with 0 but have completely different actual screenshots. No idea if changing their numbering would also somehow screw with the cloud version.