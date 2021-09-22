Is there a way to know if this all in one power supply is safe?

My friends HP all in one power supply went bad, I can't find one made by HP. I had him order this one cause it had 1 day shipping: https://www.amazon.com/7-45-0mm-Adapter-HSTNN-LA25-EliteBook-4-53-0mm/dp/B08ZKR2S4Y/ref=sr_1_4?dchild=1&keywords=HSTNN-CA25&qid=1632269598&refinements=p_85:2470955011&rnid=2470954011&rps=1&sr=8-4
should I find a different one for him? 906329-002 is the hp part number. I found some that have HP logo on the sticker on amazon but I don't think they are actually original, like this one: https://www.amazon.com/HP-120W-19-5...rds=HP+120W+19.5V+6.15A&qid=1632337987&sr=8-3
the case and cable looks identical to the first one.
