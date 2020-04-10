Is there a way to force Linux to actually look at the network to see what's there ?

Keeping it simple. I have 3 boxes, a Linux box, a Windows 7 box and a Windows Server box. The Linux and Windows 7 boxes are up and running. I fire up the server, it boots normally. The Windows box sees it, can connect to shares, can remote into it. It is invisible to the Linux box. If I wait long enough it will eventually show up. My question is the title of this thread.TIAOK, just changed the ip address of the server and the Linux box saw it immediately. This makes no sense. There is no ip conflict. This problem appeared after I shut down the server to replace the CMOS battery. Prior to that all was well. No settings in Windows Server changed and I can't imagine what in the BIOS could have caused this. Of course I had to redo all the BIOS settings but this wasn't an issue as I knew what the all should be.