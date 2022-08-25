Is there a USB dual M.2 NVME RAID enclosure? There are SATA ones :/

An Aberrant Person
n00b
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2021
- Messages
- 42
I thought I saw someone else make a thread like this but can't find it ATM. I am looking for preferably a USB 4 or USB3.2 20Gbps dual bay or more M.2 NVME enclosure. I know they had USB 3.1 10Gbps M.2 SATA RAID enclosures but I can't find a modern version of it. Has anyone found one or know if there is going to be one in the future? I am honestly surprised there isn't one.
Here are several SATA ones I could find:
https://www.newegg.com/startech-sm22bu31c3r-enclosure/p/N82E16817707419?Description=m2 usb dual raid enclosure&cm_re=m2_usb dual raid enclosure-_-17-707-419-_-Product
https://www.newegg.com/**********-m2n210-rc3/p/0VN-0003-001T9?Description=m2 usb dual raid enclosure&cm_re=m2_usb dual raid enclosure-_-9SIA1DSESG2825-_-Product
https://www.newegg.com/**********-dm2-rc3-sv-enclosure/p/0VN-0003-00196?Description=m2 usb dual raid enclosure&cm_re=m2_usb dual raid enclosure-_-9SIA1DS7AV3053-_-Product
https://www.newegg.com/p/0SE-009W-00020?Description=m2 usb dual raid enclosure&cm_re=m2_usb dual raid enclosure-_-9SIA86V3DX0566-_-Product
Why did these links break and get blurred with asterisks?
here is a link to the Newegg search that shows all 4 just in case you needed it.
https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?d=m2+usb+dual+raid+enclosure
Here are several SATA ones I could find:
https://www.newegg.com/startech-sm22bu31c3r-enclosure/p/N82E16817707419?Description=m2 usb dual raid enclosure&cm_re=m2_usb dual raid enclosure-_-17-707-419-_-Product
https://www.newegg.com/**********-m2n210-rc3/p/0VN-0003-001T9?Description=m2 usb dual raid enclosure&cm_re=m2_usb dual raid enclosure-_-9SIA1DSESG2825-_-Product
https://www.newegg.com/**********-dm2-rc3-sv-enclosure/p/0VN-0003-00196?Description=m2 usb dual raid enclosure&cm_re=m2_usb dual raid enclosure-_-9SIA1DS7AV3053-_-Product
https://www.newegg.com/p/0SE-009W-00020?Description=m2 usb dual raid enclosure&cm_re=m2_usb dual raid enclosure-_-9SIA86V3DX0566-_-Product
Why did these links break and get blurred with asterisks?
here is a link to the Newegg search that shows all 4 just in case you needed it.
https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?d=m2+usb+dual+raid+enclosure