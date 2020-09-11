Is there a USB Bluetooth Receiver that acts as an audio input on PC (mix phone/alexa with your PC audio)?

DoubleTap

Obviously there are tons of bluetooth adapters for the PC

Most are to let you send your PC audio out to a pair of bluetooth headphones


I'm trying to find a device that acts as a "line in" audio adapter so I can mix my phone or my alexa audio into my PC - the same way you used to be able to mix your phone with the line in jack.

Yeah, you can still make that work, but it tends to be noisy.

So I'm not looking for a BT Receiver to 3.5mm device - the Echo already does that.

I want to stay in the digital (USB) domain.

Edit: I don't need to mix phone calls or a microphone - just stuff like a podcast, etc

Any ideas?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

not a dongle that i know of but i might have something that will work for the purpose. let me go dig in my work email...
this with your line in should work
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B016NUTG5K/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o03_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

edit: helps if i read carefully... ignore me i guess.
 
Zepher

Zepher

It looks like all you need is Bluetooth on the PC with Windows 10 and you can transmit audio from the phone to the PC.
Dongle needs to support this, AD2P audio streaming feature
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

that AD2P stuff is what i was just looking at and couldnt figure out if it would actually work or not. the cheapo BT4 dongle i bought said it supported it but i could never get audio streaming to work.
 
Zepher

Zepher

I've got 2 old BT Dongles, one wouldn't connect to my phone but the other one did, but I can't send audio out to the PC with it.
Could be because I am using an iPhone and they don't have the feature or my dongle doesn't have AD2P.

