Is there a USB Bluetooth Receiver that acts as an audio input on PC (mix phone/alexa with your PC audio)?

Obviously there are tons of bluetooth adapters for the PC



Most are to let you send your PC audio out to a pair of bluetooth headphones





I'm trying to find a device that acts as a "line in" audio adapter so I can mix my phone or my alexa audio into my PC - the same way you used to be able to mix your phone with the line in jack.



Yeah, you can still make that work, but it tends to be noisy.



So I'm not looking for a BT Receiver to 3.5mm device - the Echo already does that.



I want to stay in the digital (USB) domain.



Edit: I don't need to mix phone calls or a microphone - just stuff like a podcast, etc



Any ideas?