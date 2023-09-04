Is there a support group / solution in facebook that can combat against hacker?

Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,663
a page was hacked. This hacker claims he would like to " help me set up some sponsored ads" and next thing you know, he takes control of the page, now asking for advertising revenue. The original owner needs help, as that page has followers. Is there any way to fix this?

also, does Facebook , Europe division has an actual dept. or phone no. on this?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top