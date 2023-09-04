Is there a support group / solution in facebook that can combat against hacker?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 7,663
a page was hacked. This hacker claims he would like to " help me set up some sponsored ads" and next thing you know, he takes control of the page, now asking for advertising revenue. The original owner needs help, as that page has followers. Is there any way to fix this?
also, does Facebook , Europe division has an actual dept. or phone no. on this?
also, does Facebook , Europe division has an actual dept. or phone no. on this?