Is there a software to test and benchmark network drives? HD tune type of thing?

Hi,



I just want to test and benchmark my network shares (Mapped network drives) the same way HD tune does for local drives. HD tune doesn't see network drives so is there a software than can help me do this? I only found iozone but I think that needs little work? Does it still run on windows?



I have a wdmycloud NAS that I want to troubleshoot, that's when I thought about a network drive benchmarking tool.



Thanks.