Is there a software to test and benchmark network drives? HD tune type of thing?

S

sram

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 30, 2007
Messages
1,384
Hi,

I just want to test and benchmark my network shares (Mapped network drives) the same way HD tune does for local drives. HD tune doesn't see network drives so is there a software than can help me do this? I only found iozone but I think that needs little work? Does it still run on windows?

I have a wdmycloud NAS that I want to troubleshoot, that's when I thought about a network drive benchmarking tool.

Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top