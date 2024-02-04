Is there a safe place to type anything you want and not have it affect your computer?

My toddler wants to type randomly on the keyboard. Is there a way to safely do this (and with the computer on)? OS can be windows or Mac OS.
 
Lock the PC? Unless they can control alt delete should be good. Unless they want to smack on it while YouTube is going or something. In that case I would put a spare kb/m (unplugged) there for them to play with.
 
many keyboards have a lock key (if you want to keep the light on and it is the reason you do not simply unplug it).

In windows (if it is a recent one 10-11) you could launch a sandbox, make it fullscreen and have him type what he want in notepad... alt-tab should not make it quit it, but alt-f4 and good key combo maybe could...

This message is not an endorsement to exposing toddler to screens
 
