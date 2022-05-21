Is there a RAID 1 DAS enclosure w/ NVME slot?

Pretty much the OP.



But for clarification, I'm looking for a DAS that supports 2x 3.5" drives and 1x NVME. I would prefer it to be Thunderbolt 3. But USB 3.2 Gen 2 would also be 'okay'.



The application is I do video editing, RAID 1 is obviously for redundancy. The NVME slot, would hopefully be a smart slot in the pool to (automatically) and temporarily move files onto to speed up editing.

The other part of the application is travel for travel.



Anyway, I don't think this exists, even though the direct application exists for me and a lot of other video shooters/editors that need to work on the road and want to have to manage things less. (There are arrays for much larger productions like from G-Technology, but not a relatively small and compact solution for small productions).



(And also for reference, yes, I have a separate external NVME drive to edit off of, and slow passport drives for long[er] term storage. The point is to have a faster overall setup and have all of the duplication tasks be automated, as well as not have to move things onto the NVME and onto slow drives back and forth manually constantly, to be able to have an easy way to transport much larger, much more dense 3.5" drives, and also to have less headaches and less to manage).