Is there a PSU adapter I can use for this RGB controller?

DWD1961

Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2019
Messages
755
How would I get 12V to this controller from the power supply? Adapters, etc?
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0888C446R

I'm not using the entire strip. I just want t use about 2' of it an old case without using MB headers. Then I can use the controller to change options, not software. It's just a sort of side project I have going.
 
Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,869
Looks like it uses a standard DC barrel plug. Should be able to use an adaptor if you know the specs of the controller (looks like 5A @ 12v?), the polarity of the plug (positive or negative tip), and the size of the plug. Any DC wall adaptor of sufficient spec and correct polarity should work, or a DC->molex/sata power if inside the case. Or you could chop it off and put your own connector on it.
 
D

DWD1961

Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2019
Messages
755
Nobu said:
Looks like it uses a standard DC barrel plug. Should be able to use an adaptor if you know the specs of the controller (looks like 5A @ 12v?), the polarity of the plug (positive or negative tip), and the size of the plug. Any DC wall adaptor of sufficient spec and correct polarity should work, or a DC->molex/sata power if inside the case. Or you could chop it off and put your own connector on it.
Click to expand...
It will be inside the case. Yeah I guess I could just cut it then continuity check it for correct wire alignment. Then solder on an SATA connector.
 
