Is there a newest most complete updated version of Win 11 ?

Is there a fully updated version of windows 11 available for download?



Seems like the version on the Microsoft website is outdated?



After install seems like you still need to download every single update from the past couple years ?



Didn't they start baking in the updates into one complete version of windows before?



Hell after all these years it still stalls on the network driver for Z790 and I have to do a work around to even get it online because it blocks you without a network driver.



Or are we all in the same boat? Get the oldest version of Windows 11 from Microsoft and still update everything manually from Windows update?



Just want to double check on this because it's been a while we've been in Win 11 and all the restarting and updating again and installing more updates and restarting again gets old fast.



It doesn't even give you all the updates all in one shot. It's a series of updates and restarting ffs I mean Microsoft can't be bothered to integrate all that bullshit into one version of Windows or at least one big update?