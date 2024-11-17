Is there a newest most complete updated version of Win 11 ?

Is there a fully updated version of windows 11 available for download?

Seems like the version on the Microsoft website is outdated?

After install seems like you still need to download every single update from the past couple years ?

Didn't they start baking in the updates into one complete version of windows before?

Hell after all these years it still stalls on the network driver for Z790 and I have to do a work around to even get it online because it blocks you without a network driver.

Or are we all in the same boat? Get the oldest version of Windows 11 from Microsoft and still update everything manually from Windows update?

Just want to double check on this because it's been a while we've been in Win 11 and all the restarting and updating again and installing more updates and restarting again gets old fast.

It doesn't even give you all the updates all in one shot. It's a series of updates and restarting ffs I mean Microsoft can't be bothered to integrate all that bullshit into one version of Windows or at least one big update?
 
Yes, you can download the latest version of Windows directly from the Windows Update servers via uupdump.net. This site simply gives you the batch file which initiates the download from the Windows Update servers and compiles it into an ISO when it's done.

Here is the download link for Windows 11, version 24H2, 26100.2314, which is the same version you would end up with after installing the November 2024 cumulative update:

https://uupdump.net/selectlang.php?id=6a331068-30d4-484b-be3b-1456d9296496

Windows 11 24H2 just came out this year, so even if you are using an older Windows 11 24H2 ISO, the most you should have to download would be the November Cumulative update, as well as a .Net framework update, and maybe one additional security update.

Hell after all these years it still stalls on the network driver for Z790 and I have to do a work around to even get it online because it blocks you without a network driver.

If you are using Pro, then just Domain Join and you won't need a network driver. If you are trying to torture yourself with Home for some reason, then you could just do a install of 10 Home with a local account and then immediately upgrade to the latest version of 11 Home, at which point the local account would be retained. This could all be done offline.
 
