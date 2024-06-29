Is there a live distro that will boot to a command prompt only?

Deadjasper
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Oct 28, 2001
- Messages
- 2,599
Trying to load Pi-Hole on a Wyse 3040 and this stupid box is super fucked up when it comes to booting anything. It will boot from a Diet-Pi install USB and a Linux Mint CD but neither one will work. Diet-Pi is a joke, It's a loooooong process to get to the end and then it crashes at the final step. After an hour Linux Mint finally made it to the desktop then after waiting 20 more minutes and still not getting functional I lost my cool and nuked it. I DL'ed Tiny Linux and burned it to a CD and it would not boot. Neither MS-DOS or FreeDOS will boot. Any help much appreciated.