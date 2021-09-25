Is there a hardware solution for switching between speakers and headphones?

I have a setup where I have the speakers going into the soundcard, but if I want to use headphones, I have to remove the RCA adapter that the desktop speakers are plugged into, and plug in the RCA's from the atom amp. I use the line out on the soundcard as its better than the headphone amp.



Is there a hardware solution to be able to switch between the two like an audio KVM of sorts? Theoretically, the speakers and headphones would plug into the device, and you would switch between the two from the device. I cant find anything other than some USB models and those dont look like what i'm looking for.