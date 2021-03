So I have read that the 6700xt is being released on March 18. Just wondering what the best way to try and buy it on that day would be. Recognizing there are no guarantees I would be successful given the poor buyers situation we are in. Is there some sort of wait list to join on AMD.com, newegg.com, or someplace else? Or maybe just refresh the webpage of newegg (or another online retailer) early in the morning of March 18?